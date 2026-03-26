SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 158,892 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 204.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,892 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Airbnb Stock Up 1.4%

ABNB stock opened at $131.81 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average of $126.84.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Airbnb from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $533,735.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,532.50. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total transaction of $7,928,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 576,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,741,250.50. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,510 shares of company stock worth $55,107,650. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

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Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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