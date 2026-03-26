SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $36.26 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 181,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.37% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $994.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRL

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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