SG Americas Securities LLC Has $38.89 Million Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,705 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $38,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,266,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,897 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,674,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,602,000 after buying an additional 2,063,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,976,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,923,000 after buying an additional 1,928,592 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,430,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,250,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd now owns 6,461,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,825,000 after buying an additional 1,320,667 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

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