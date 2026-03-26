SG Americas Securities LLC Has $37.77 Million Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 624.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,574 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Pentair worth $37,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,837,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,046,000 after buying an additional 1,800,669 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 93.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,024,000 after acquiring an additional 192,125 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in Pentair by 26.7% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 313,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 66,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 287.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,917.10. This represents a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,289.12. This represents a 18.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pentair from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pentair

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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