SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 157,559 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1,860.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,559 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $34,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 41.5% in the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,135,660. This trade represents a 16.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $204.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.23. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Allstate from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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