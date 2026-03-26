SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 9,505,736 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 6,824.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,645,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,505,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.50% of Aurora Innovation worth $37,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 35.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 59,801 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,046,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 127,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

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Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $4.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

View Our Latest Research Report on AUR

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company’s core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

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