SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,092,436 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 19,632.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,092,436 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of AGNC Investment worth $33,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,440,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,151,000 after buying an additional 1,591,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,693,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,814,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 9,554,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 164,386 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,111,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 552,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,316.67. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $8,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,189,091 shares in the company, valued at $26,072,073.81. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 775,000 shares of company stock worth $9,246,000 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.37.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 47.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.75 million. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.86%.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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