Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Sells 142,131 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,131 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.3% of Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,697.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 149,472 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 414.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $292,000.

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Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $25.42.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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