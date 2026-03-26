SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) CFO John Charles O’hara Sells 10,000 Shares

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) CFO John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 185,183 shares in the company, valued at $553,697.17. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Charles O’hara also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $30,200.00.

SEALSQ Trading Down 0.3%

LAES stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. SEALSQ Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAES. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SEALSQ in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded SEALSQ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on SEALSQ in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEALSQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEALSQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEALSQ

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SEALSQ during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SEALSQ by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEALSQ by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Key SEALSQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEALSQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEALSQ expanded its Quantum Fund to $200 million and says it has over $530 million in cash with no debt, positioning the company to accelerate investments and deployments in quantum infrastructure. SEALSQ Expands Quantum Fund to $200 Million and Accelerates Deployment of Sovereign Quantum Infrastructure

SEALSQ expanded its Quantum Fund to $200 million and says it has over $530 million in cash with no debt, positioning the company to accelerate investments and deployments in quantum infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: SEALSQ signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Miraex SA, a Swiss developer of photonics-based quantum interconnects — a strategic fit that could complete a critical layer of SEALSQ’s “Quantum Vertical Stack” and accelerate its QSOC (space-based quantum) initiative. The LOI includes a 60‑day exclusivity/due‑diligence period and targets closing by end of June 2026. SEALSQ Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% of Miraex

SEALSQ signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Miraex SA, a Swiss developer of photonics-based quantum interconnects — a strategic fit that could complete a critical layer of SEALSQ’s “Quantum Vertical Stack” and accelerate its QSOC (space-based quantum) initiative. The LOI includes a 60‑day exclusivity/due‑diligence period and targets closing by end of June 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting is inconsistent across feeds, but a March snapshot showed short interest falling to ~18.2M shares (≈10.3% of float) with a ~3.3 days-to-cover figure — a decline that reduces some short‑squeeze risk but still reflects meaningful short exposure.

Short-interest reporting is inconsistent across feeds, but a March snapshot showed short interest falling to ~18.2M shares (≈10.3% of float) with a ~3.3 days-to-cover figure — a decline that reduces some short‑squeeze risk but still reflects meaningful short exposure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO John Charles O’Hara reported multiple open‑market sales in March (reported trades on Mar 19, Mar 23 and Mar 25), representing at least tens of thousands of shares sold and reducing his reported stake. These trades have been disclosed in SEC filings. SEC Filing – Form 4 (Mar 25, 2026)

SEALSQ Company Profile

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SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

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