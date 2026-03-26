SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,333 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $233.45 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $256.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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