SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,333 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts argue Lam still has strong growth ahead driven by secular demand in advanced node fabs and rising wafer complexity, supporting revenue and margin expansion. Lam Research: Strong Growth Ahead For This Expensive Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Investor letters and research highlight Lam’s positioning to benefit from growing chip complexity (more etch/dep/clean steps per wafer), which supports medium-term demand for Lam’s tools. Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is Positioned to Benefit from Growing Chip Complexity
- Positive Sentiment: Quant/flow signals and headlines report sizable inflows in models that historically flagged long-term outperformance, a technical/market-flow tailwind that has lifted the shares recently. Outlier Inflows Push Lam Research Shares Higher
- Positive Sentiment: Prominent media/TV endorsements (Jim Cramer highlighted Lam as a winner) can reinforce retail and momentum buying. Jim Cramer on Lam Research: “You’ve Got a Winner in Lam Research”
- Positive Sentiment: Several market reports noted Lam outperformed on a day when the broader market dipped, underscoring relative strength vs. peers. Why the Market Dipped But Lam Research (LRCX) Gained Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly and industry comparisons are being rehashed after Q4 earnings; Lam showed strong top- and bottom-line beats but investor focus is now on sustainability of cycle and capex cadence. A Look Back at Semiconductor Manufacturing Stocks’ Q4 Earnings: Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Vs The Rest Of The Pack
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports of a “large increase in short interest” contain inconsistent/zero values and appear to be noisy data rather than a clear bearish signal; not currently actionable.
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation scrutiny: multiple pieces note Lam’s premium multiple after a multi‑year run — a high P/E and stretched forward expectations increase sensitivity to any guidance softness or a broader sector rotation, which can trigger pullbacks. Assessing Lam Research (LRCX) Valuation After Strong Multi Year Shareholder Returns
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Price Performance
Lam Research stock opened at $233.45 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $256.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.77.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
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