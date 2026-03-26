SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 478,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.36.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

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