Scratch Capital LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Scratch Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,998 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 9.8% of Scratch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scratch Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,604,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,185 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,587,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,455,000 after acquiring an additional 585,098 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,544,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,974,000 after purchasing an additional 375,593 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,927,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,642,000 after purchasing an additional 561,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,973,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,093,000 after purchasing an additional 106,711 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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