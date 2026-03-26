Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 762 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Hurley Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $35,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,175.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,039.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $437,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,148,060. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $974.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $432.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $985.83 and a 200 day moving average of $938.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,067.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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