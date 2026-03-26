Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 76,807 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.6% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,061,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,194 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,685,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,627 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,154,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,201,000 after purchasing an additional 493,428 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,002,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,061,000 after purchasing an additional 606,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,235,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,939,000 after purchasing an additional 167,635 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $48.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

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