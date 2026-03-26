Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 29,848 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,848 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FVAL stock opened at $69.61 on Thursday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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