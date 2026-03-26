Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 53,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of FNDE opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDE was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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