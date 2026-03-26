Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.97 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $26,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $37.11 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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