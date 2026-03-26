Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Insider Fitzgerald Cantor Sells 500,000 Shares

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) insider Fitzgerald Cantor sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,356,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,906,065. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Satellogic Stock Up 15.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SATL opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Satellogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $842.62 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

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Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. Satellogic had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million.

Key Headlines Impacting Satellogic

Positive Sentiment: Satellogic won a subcontract to expand its role in the U.S. Office of Naval Research “Slingshot” program (Phases II and III), extending work on maritime intelligence and low‑latency orbital processing — a material commercial/defense customer win that supports revenue visibility and strategic credibility. Article Title

Satellogic won a subcontract to expand its role in the U.S. Office of Naval Research “Slingshot” program (Phases II and III), extending work on maritime intelligence and low‑latency orbital processing — a material commercial/defense customer win that supports revenue visibility and strategic credibility. Positive Sentiment: The company appointed Vice Admiral Frank D. Whitworth III (ret.), former NGA director, as a strategic advisor to guide integration of high‑frequency EO data into intelligence architectures — a governance and credibility boost for defense/government engagements. Article Title

The company appointed Vice Admiral Frank D. Whitworth III (ret.), former NGA director, as a strategic advisor to guide integration of high‑frequency EO data into intelligence architectures — a governance and credibility boost for defense/government engagements. Positive Sentiment: Options flow shows bullish positioning: roughly 6,090 call contracts traded (about +55% vs. average), indicating speculative or hedged institutional/retail interest that can amplify moves on positive news.

Options flow shows bullish positioning: roughly 6,090 call contracts traded (about +55% vs. average), indicating speculative or hedged institutional/retail interest that can amplify moves on positive news. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/media coverage noted the recent price run and raised volume but cautioned that recent earnings‑estimate trends could limit near‑term upside absent further positive news. Article Title

Analyst/media coverage noted the recent price run and raised volume but cautioned that recent earnings‑estimate trends could limit near‑term upside absent further positive news. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data published for March appears to contain reporting errors (showing zero/NaN figures); current public short‑interest metrics are therefore unreliable for gauging short pressure.

Short‑interest data published for March appears to contain reporting errors (showing zero/NaN figures); current public short‑interest metrics are therefore unreliable for gauging short pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: director Fitzgerald L. P. Cantor sold 500,000 shares on March 23 at an average $5.01 (≈$2.505M), trimming his stake ~3.9%. Large insider sales can temper sentiment even if not indicative of company fundamentals. SEC filing: Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

Here are the key news stories impacting Satellogic this week:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Satellogic by 1,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 825,121 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SATL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Satellogic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital raised Satellogic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Satellogic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Satellogic in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Satellogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Satellogic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

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Satellogic Company Profile

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Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low‐Earth‐orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company’s satellites capture high‐resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic’s vertically integrated model covers end‐to‐end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth’s surface.

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