Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $524.30 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,271,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 294,188 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $524,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $204,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 521,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,487,984.25. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $211.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. President Capital dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.66.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise targets and reiterate buys. Citi and JPMorgan raised price targets (Citi to $285, JPMorgan to $280) and other shops (Tigress) boosted targets, signaling renewed confidence in AWS AI tailwinds and margin leverage. Analyst Price Target Raises

Citi and JPMorgan raised price targets (Citi to $285, JPMorgan to $280) and other shops (Tigress) boosted targets, signaling renewed confidence in AWS AI tailwinds and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of Fauna Robotics — Amazon confirmed it bought Fauna Robotics (kid‑size humanoid robots), expanding its push into consumer robotics and signaling longer‑term product growth beyond logistics and cloud. Fauna Robotics Acquisition

— Amazon confirmed it bought Fauna Robotics (kid‑size humanoid robots), expanding its push into consumer robotics and signaling longer‑term product growth beyond logistics and cloud. Positive Sentiment: AWS AI demand is accelerating — Reports and analyst commentary point to stronger AI‑related commitments (large partnerships and GPU deployments), which boost higher‑margin AWS revenue expectations and are a core reason for the recent upgrades. AWS AI Demand

— Reports and analyst commentary point to stronger AI‑related commitments (large partnerships and GPU deployments), which boost higher‑margin AWS revenue expectations and are a core reason for the recent upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Logistics/returns partnership expands customer convenience. Amazon’s expanded free returns program with FedEx adds 10,000+ U.S. drop‑off points (improves customer experience and may lower returns friction/costs). FedEx Returns Expansion

Amazon’s expanded free returns program with FedEx adds 10,000+ U.S. drop‑off points (improves customer experience and may lower returns friction/costs). Neutral Sentiment: Zoox expands robotaxi footprint. Amazon’s autonomous‑vehicle arm is broadening service areas (Austin, Miami, SF, Las Vegas), reinforcing long‑term mobility upside but with near‑term regulatory/operational work. Zoox Expansion

Amazon’s autonomous‑vehicle arm is broadening service areas (Austin, Miami, SF, Las Vegas), reinforcing long‑term mobility upside but with near‑term regulatory/operational work. Neutral Sentiment: Investor positioning mixed. High‑profile funds moved in opposite directions (Ackman added materially while Buffett trimmed in past filings), which can increase trading volume and headline volatility without changing fundamentals. Buffett vs Ackman

High‑profile funds moved in opposite directions (Ackman added materially while Buffett trimmed in past filings), which can increase trading volume and headline volatility without changing fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: AWS disruptions in Bahrain raise resiliency questions. Repeated service disruptions tied to regional drone activity have triggered customer migrations and highlight geopolitical operational risk for AWS in certain geographies. AWS Bahrain Outage

Repeated service disruptions tied to regional drone activity have triggered customer migrations and highlight geopolitical operational risk for AWS in certain geographies. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/antitrust scrutiny persists. New U.S. antitrust proposals and EU-level scrutiny of Big Tech could complicate future M&A and lead to longer, more intrusive reviews. Antitrust Bill

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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