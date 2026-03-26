Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up about 1.6% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Brookfield by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,313,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,559,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,251,000 after purchasing an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,849,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,338,000 after purchasing an additional 799,440 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 19,219,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,713,000 after buying an additional 125,269 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,160,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Brookfield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN opened at $39.93 on Thursday. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.