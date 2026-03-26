Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%.

Here are the key takeaways from Rockwell Medical’s conference call:

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Rockwell reported structural operational improvements with Q4 gross margin rising to 21% , a positive full‑year Adjusted EBITDA , and $2.3M of operating cash flow in Q4, lifting year‑end cash to $25M .

rising to , a positive full‑year , and of operating cash flow in Q4, lifting year‑end cash to . Net sales declined 32% YoY to $69.3M driven by reduced volumes from a major customer, contributing to a full‑year net loss of $5.3M (including non‑cash charges and restructuring costs).

to driven by reduced volumes from a major customer, contributing to a full‑year net loss of (including non‑cash charges and restructuring costs). Customer diversification strengthened via multi‑year agreements (IRC, Concerto), long‑term supply to DCI, continued supply to Fresenius, a DaVita extension through end‑2026 with higher pricing, and ~30 new West Coast accounts gained after a competitor disruption.

2026 guidance targets Adjusted EBITDA of $1M–$2M and positive operating cash flow, with management noting ongoing negotiations with large customers that could further raise revenue and margins.

and positive operating cash flow, with management noting ongoing negotiations with large customers that could further raise revenue and margins. Management reiterated a longer‑term ambition to exceed $100M in annual sales by 2029 with margins approaching ~30% and $5M–$10M in annual profit, but emphasized these are directional and subject to execution and market risks.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of RMTI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 306,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.71. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMTI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rockwell Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 62,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 46,029 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 148,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

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Rockwell Medical, Inc is a Delaware‐domiciled biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company’s mission centers on addressing common complications in CKD—namely iron deficiency and secondary hyperparathyroidism—through innovative treatment approaches designed for dialysis settings.

The company’s lead product, TRIFERIC®, is an iron replacement therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in hemodialysis patients.

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