Roble Belko & Company Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,118 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $20,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,105,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $79.85 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

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