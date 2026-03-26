Robinson Value Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,198,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,022,000 after buying an additional 5,170,864 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $171,720,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,572 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,808 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2703 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

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