Ribbita by Virtuals Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $117.01 Million (TIBBIR)

Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Ribbita by Virtuals token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ribbita by Virtuals has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Ribbita by Virtuals has a market cap of $117.01 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Ribbita by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ribbita by Virtuals

Ribbita by Virtuals’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ribbita by Virtuals is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/18820. Ribbita by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @ribbita2012.

Buying and Selling Ribbita by Virtuals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Ribbita by Virtuals has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Ribbita by Virtuals is 0.12024337 USD and is down -8.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,401,498.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/18820.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbita by Virtuals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbita by Virtuals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbita by Virtuals using one of the exchanges listed above.

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