RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Eri Chaya Sells 7,000 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) insider Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $905,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eri Chaya also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares of RH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $947,380.00.

RH Trading Up 6.2%

RH traded up $8.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.81. 1,009,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.29 and its 200 day moving average is $183.46. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $257.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of RH

Trending Headlines about RH

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of RH by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: Very high short interest creates squeeze potential — Short interest rose ~28% in March to 4.84M shares (about 35.3% of shares outstanding) with a days-to-cover near 3.9. That elevated short burden can amplify upside on any upbeat news or weaker-than-expected short covering.

Very high short interest creates squeeze potential — Short interest rose ~28% in March to 4.84M shares (about 35.3% of shares outstanding) with a days-to-cover near 3.9. That elevated short burden can amplify upside on any upbeat news or weaker-than-expected short covering. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming quarterly earnings act as an immediate catalyst — RH is expected to report its quarterly results this week, which typically increases intraday volatility and can prompt pre-earnings positioning by traders. RH Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings

Upcoming quarterly earnings act as an immediate catalyst — RH is expected to report its quarterly results this week, which typically increases intraday volatility and can prompt pre-earnings positioning by traders. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus brokerage stance is tepid — Brokerages’ consensus recommendation is “Hold,” suggesting mixed analyst conviction that could limit sustained rallies without fundamental confirmation. Consensus Recommendation of “Hold”

Consensus brokerage stance is tepid — Brokerages’ consensus recommendation is “Hold,” suggesting mixed analyst conviction that could limit sustained rallies without fundamental confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Telsey cut its price target and downgraded near-term outlook — Telsey Advisory Group lowered RH’s target from $185 to $165 and assigned a “market perform” rating, signaling more cautious near-term expectations from at least one sell‑side shop. Telsey Lowers RH Price Target

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RH from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on RH from $385.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RH

RH Company Profile

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RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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