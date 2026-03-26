Reviewing Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Clean Harbors shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Clean Harbors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Clean Harbors and Trailblazer Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors 6.48% 14.47% 5.24% Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors 0 7 6 2 2.67 Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clean Harbors and Trailblazer Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Clean Harbors currently has a consensus price target of $299.27, indicating a potential upside of 3.77%. Given Clean Harbors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clean Harbors and Trailblazer Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors $6.03 billion 2.53 $390.97 million $7.28 39.62 Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Trailblazer Resources.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Trailblazer Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers' oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

About Trailblazer Resources

(Get Free Report)

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

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