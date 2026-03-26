Reviewing Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Gadsden Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.57 billion 6.39 $384.46 million $3.54 27.49 Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Camden Property Trust and Gadsden Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 1 11 5 0 2.24 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $115.16, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 24.43% 8.36% 4.25% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of -8.77, meaning that its share price is 977% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Gadsden Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

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Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,996 apartment homes in 177 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 17 consecutive years, most recently ranking #24.

About Gadsden Properties

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Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

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