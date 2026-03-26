Reviewing Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Free Report) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Celerity Solutions and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A Intuit 21.57% 24.23% 13.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Celerity Solutions and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit 0 6 25 1 2.84

Earnings & Valuation

Intuit has a consensus price target of $638.06, indicating a potential upside of 49.48%. Given Intuit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than Celerity Solutions.

This table compares Celerity Solutions and Intuit”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intuit $20.12 billion 5.87 $3.87 billion $15.44 27.65

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Celerity Solutions has a beta of 5.52, meaning that its share price is 452% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuit beats Celerity Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celerity Solutions

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Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Intuit

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Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks services, that includes financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, time tracking, merchant payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses; and Mailchimp services, such as e-commerce, marketing automation, and customer relationship management. This segment also offers QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; and QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses, as well as electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProTax segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

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