Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Update

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,405 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the February 26th total of 13,032 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,912 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Revelation Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ REVB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.10.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences will post -49.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revelation Biosciences by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 207,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 141,262 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

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