Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given New GBX 635 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 635 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 price target on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining to GBX 600 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resolute Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 448.33.

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Resolute Mining Price Performance

Resolute Mining Company Profile

RSG opened at GBX 65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 17.37 and a 1 year high of GBX 86. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.61.

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Resolute is an African-focused gold miner with more than 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator. Throughout its history the Company has produced more than 9 million ounces of gold from ten gold mines. The Company is now entering a growth phase through the development of the Doropo project in Côte d’Ivoire which will supplement the existing production from the Syama mine in Mali and Mako mine in Senegal. The Company trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.

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