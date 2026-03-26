Rep. Julia Letlow Buys Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cummins stock on February 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

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Cummins Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $554.78. 817,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $617.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Wolfe Research lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus set a $696.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $703.00 price objective (up from $653.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.93.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cummins by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total transaction of $10,811,689.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,446,495.30. The trade was a 34.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.93, for a total value of $2,497,651.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,990.90. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Cummins Company Profile

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Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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