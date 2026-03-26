Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). In a filing disclosed on March 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cummins stock on February 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/18/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) on 2/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) on 2/4/2026.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $554.78. 817,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,440. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $617.98. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $573.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 1,600 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total value of $960,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,337.82. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total value of $10,811,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,446,495.30. This represents a 34.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,489. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $580.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $485.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $546.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $703.00 price objective (up from $653.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cummins by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,121,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Cummins

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Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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