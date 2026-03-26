Rempart Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 5.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,722.72. This trade represents a 23.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

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Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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