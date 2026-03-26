Rempart Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 5.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
WFC stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,722.72. This trade represents a 23.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company
Key Wells Fargo & Company News
Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect double‑digit profit growth for Wells Fargo in Q1, which supports upside if results meet or beat estimates. Strong prior quarterly earnings (Jan) and moderating headwinds leave room for upside surprises. Wells Fargo’s Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo provided a $2.25M philanthropic grant to the ICA Fund to support Bay Area small businesses — a reputational / community-engagement positive that can support brand and deposit/business relationships over time. ICA Fund Announces $2.25 Million in New Funding From Wells Fargo
- Positive Sentiment: Options-market activity note: a Wells Fargo trade idea highlighting selling an April $75 put on WFC (premium income strategy) signals investor interest in generating yield or acquiring WFC stock at a discount — can support bid-side demand around current levels. Wells Fargo Trade Idea: 7% Discount or 30% Annual Income?
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo economists commented on a weak two‑year Treasury auction as reflecting cautious investor positioning — a macro view that influences bank trading and funding conditions but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Weak two-year note auction reflects a ‘bunker mentality’
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo analysts remain active issuing research on other companies (Phreesia, SoFi, Cheniere, Zscaler), demonstrating the bank’s continuing equity‑research footprint; indirect relevance to WFC is limited but underscores continued franchise activity. Phreesia: Buy Rating Maintained SoFi labelled a “Digital Leader”
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Charlie Scharf warned of credit losses ahead as private credit firms limit withdrawals — this management commentary raises loan‑loss concerns and could pressure the stock if provisions rise. Wells Fargo CEO warns of credit losses ahead
- Negative Sentiment: Outside analysts have trimmed Wells Fargo price targets and expectations (Goldman Sachs noted lower expectations; Truist trimmed its PT) — analyst downgrades/target cuts can weigh on sentiment if they continue. Goldman Sachs Lowers Expectations Analyst revisions and investor guidance
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.
Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.
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