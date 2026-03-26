Rempart Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,793 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 2.9% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 463.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.62.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. The trade was a 11.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,713,291.43. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $551,391. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $158.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.71 and its 200 day moving average is $188.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

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