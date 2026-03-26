Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU) vs. Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Head to Head Comparison

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helen of Troy and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helen of Troy $1.91 billion 0.18 $123.75 million ($34.52) -0.43 Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Helen of Troy has higher revenue and earnings than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Helen of Troy and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helen of Troy -43.97% 8.33% 3.71% Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Helen of Troy and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helen of Troy 1 3 0 1 2.20 Rejuvel Bio-Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Helen of Troy currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.76%. Given Helen of Troy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Helen of Troy is more favorable than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Summary

Helen of Troy beats Rejuvel Bio-Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helen of Troy

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Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories. This segment also provides technical and outdoor sports packs, bike packs and bags, hydration and travel packs, duffel bags and luggage, lifestyle and everyday packs, kid carrier packs, and accessories. The Beauty & Wellness segment offers mass, professional and prestige hair appliances, brushes, grooming tools, and accessories; and prestige shampoos, liquid hair styling products, treatments, and conditioners. This segment also provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, nasal aspirators, humidifiers, faucet mount and pitcher water filtration systems, air purifiers, heaters, fans, and humidification, thermometry, water filtration, and air purification consumables. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, sporting goods retailers, department stores, drugstore chains, home improvement stores, grocery stores, specialty stores, prestige beauty chains, beauty supply retailers, e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, warehouse clubs, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, Good Grips, Soft Works, OXO tot, OXO Brew, OXO Strive, OXO Outdoor, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Drybar, Hot Tools, Curlsmith, and PUR brands. Helen of Troy Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

About Rejuvel Bio-Sciences

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Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc., a development stage company, produces, distributes, markets, and sells skin care products worldwide. The company primarily offers skin cream under the Rejuvel brand. It also intends to develop, build, and sell environmental management solutions that use electron particle accelerator technology for the treatment of drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, sludge, and produced water from oil and gas fracturing activities. The company was formerly known as Technology Applications International Corporation and changed its name to Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. in June 2015. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

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