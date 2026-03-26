Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RITR) Short Interest Up 90.4% in March

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RITR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 630,996 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the February 26th total of 331,427 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,356,684 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Reitar Logtech in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reitar Logtech has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reitar Logtech

Reitar Logtech Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Reitar Logtech in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reitar Logtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reitar Logtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Reitar Logtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Reitar Logtech stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 13,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,724. Reitar Logtech has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

About Reitar Logtech

(Get Free Report)

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems. It also offers asset management services for construction projects, including refrigerated storages and warehouses; and professional consultancy services for construction projects, such as renovation works, interior designs and modification works of commercial units, and residential or commercial redevelopment works.

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