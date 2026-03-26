Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RITR) Short Interest Up 90.4% in March

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RITR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 630,996 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the February 26th total of 331,427 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,356,684 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Reitar Logtech in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reitar Logtech has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Reitar Logtech
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reitar Logtech
Reitar Logtech Stock Performance
Reitar Logtech stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 13,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,724. Reitar Logtech has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.
About Reitar Logtech
Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems. It also offers asset management services for construction projects, including refrigerated storages and warehouses; and professional consultancy services for construction projects, such as renovation works, interior designs and modification works of commercial units, and residential or commercial redevelopment works.
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