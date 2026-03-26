Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Trading 6.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $25.7150. 36,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 422,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Regencell Bioscience Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regencell Bioscience

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regencell Bioscience by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $768,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regencell Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

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