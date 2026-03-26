Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.68 EPS

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.42) by $4.68, FiscalAI reports.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:QNRX traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. 117,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,948. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNRX. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,052,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNRX

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma. It has a research agreement with Queensland University of Technology; a license agreement with Skinvisible Inc; consulting agreements with Axella Research LLC; and a Master Service Agreement with Therapeutics Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

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