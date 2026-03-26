Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,634 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the February 26th total of 14,672 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,261 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 649.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on QNRX

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of QNRX stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $7.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.60.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma. It has a research agreement with Queensland University of Technology; a license agreement with Skinvisible Inc; consulting agreements with Axella Research LLC; and a Master Service Agreement with Therapeutics Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

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