Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,634 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the February 26th total of 14,672 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,261 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 649.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of QNRX stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $7.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.60.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma. It has a research agreement with Queensland University of Technology; a license agreement with Skinvisible Inc; consulting agreements with Axella Research LLC; and a Master Service Agreement with Therapeutics Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

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