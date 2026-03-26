Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QBCRF shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Monday, December 8th.

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Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor Company Profile

QBCRF opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10.

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Quebecor Inc is a Canadian integrated media and telecommunications company offering a diversified portfolio of services and content. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vidéotron, the company provides cable television, high-speed internet, wireless telephony and residential and business telecom solutions. Its media arm, Quebecor Media, publishes newspapers and magazines, operates specialty and conventional television networks and engages in digital media and advertising across multiple platforms.

Founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1965 as a printing enterprise in Montreal, Quebecor has expanded its operations over five decades into one of Canada’s leading content creators and service providers.

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