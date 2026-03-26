Q3 Earnings Forecast for Astec Industries Issued By Sidoti

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti decreased their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Longbow Research raised shares of Astec Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $54.87 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.21 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8,994.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Astec Industries by 412.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Terrell Gilbert, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $59,543.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,125.96. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About Astec Industries

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Astec Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized equipment for infrastructure-related markets. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company develops, engineers and produces machinery for asphalt road-building, aggregate processing, concrete production, underground mining, landscaping and utility installation. Astec’s product portfolio includes asphalt plants, portable crushers, conveyors, screening plants, mixers, continuous miners and related support equipment.

Organized into multiple operating segments—Roadbuilding; Aggregate & Mining; Energy; and Pavement Preservation & Maintenance—Astec Industries serves contractors and municipalities that build and maintain transportation, energy and utility networks.

Further Reading

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