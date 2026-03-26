Q1 EPS Estimates for Pyxis Oncology Raised by HC Wainwright

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

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PYXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 5.1%

PYXS stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $89.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pyxis Oncology this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2029 EPS forecast for PYXS (from $0.21 to $0.27), reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and maintains a $7.00 price target — a strong institutional endorsement that can attract buyers and support the rally. HC Wainwright note via MarketBeat

HC Wainwright raised its FY2029 EPS forecast for PYXS (from $0.21 to $0.27), reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and maintains a $7.00 price target — a strong institutional endorsement that can attract buyers and support the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus kept a “Buy” rating but lowered its price target from $9.00 to $8.00 — still a large upside versus current levels, but the downgrade in target is a mild headwind for further upside momentum. Benzinga

Stifel Nicolaus kept a “Buy” rating but lowered its price target from $9.00 to $8.00 — still a large upside versus current levels, but the downgrade in target is a mild headwind for further upside momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports show effectively 0 shares short with inconsistent/NaN changes reported across data points — the published figures appear unreliable or immaterial, so short-covering is unlikely to be a driver in the near term. (Multiple short-interest entries aggregated.)

Short-interest reports show effectively 0 shares short with inconsistent/NaN changes reported across data points — the published figures appear unreliable or immaterial, so short-covering is unlikely to be a driver in the near term. (Multiple short-interest entries aggregated.) Negative Sentiment: Director Rachel Humphrey executed multiple sales in April (notably 13,896 shares on Apr 21 at an average $1.03, plus earlier small sales on Apr 14 and Apr 17), reducing her holdings — insider selling can signal liquidity needs or waning conviction and may weigh on sentiment. SEC filing: Form 4

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

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Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ: PYXS) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company’s platform centers on antibody‐drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off‐target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early‐stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

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