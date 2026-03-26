Q1 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Cut by Zacks Research

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

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Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $112.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $119.44 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average of $124.58.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Key Dollar General News

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Dollar General Company Profile

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Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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