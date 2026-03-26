PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,211 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the February 26th total of 17,833 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,411 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Up 3.0%

PUTKY stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $38.82.

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PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

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PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) is one of Indonesia’s leading heavy equipment distributors and mining contractors. Established in 1972 and headquartered in Jakarta, the company operates as a core subsidiary of the Astra International group. United Tractors’ primary activities encompass the distribution and sales of a wide range of construction and mining machinery, including Komatsu-branded excavators, bulldozers and haul trucks, as well as other reputable global equipment brands.

In addition to equipment sales, United Tractors has developed a substantial mining services division through its subsidiary PT Pamapersada Nusantara, which provides contract mining solutions for coal and mineral extraction projects across Indonesia.

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