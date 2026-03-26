Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.31.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.90. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 2.23.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 282.83% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 46,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $3,840,855.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,401.60. This represents a 43.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 54,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $5,518,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,018,738. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,867 shares of company stock worth $22,413,899. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Further Reading

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