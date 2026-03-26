ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.26, but opened at $27.69. ProShares UltraShort Silver shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 3,321,532 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44.

Get ProShares UltraShort Silver alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Silver

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.