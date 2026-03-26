ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) Short Interest Down 47.5% in March

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,134 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the February 26th total of 21,208 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 196,888 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Stock Down 3.3%

SSG opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $198.28.

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ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors

About ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors ( NYSEARCA:SSG Free Report ) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.24% of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Operates as a specialty retailer of pre-swung golf equipment. The Company buys and sells both new and pre-swung golf equipment, offering golfers the chance to get value for the equipment they no longer use. Golfers can trade-in their old equipment for new equipment or simply trade for golf equipment that better suits their golf game. 2nd Swing operates more than 65 stores in 24 states nationwide under the names 2nd Swing and 2GOLF.

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