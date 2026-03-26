ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (UCYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 31st

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2722 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.69. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

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The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

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Dividend History for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB)

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