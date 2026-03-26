Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Precision Optics Corp. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 2,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precision Optics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Precision Optics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Optics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POCI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Optics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Precision Optics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precision Optics in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Precision Optics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Precision Optics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 231,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Optics

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Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

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