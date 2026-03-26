Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Down 62.9% in March

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 697 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the February 26th total of 1,877 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Prada Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of PRDSY stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prada in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prada S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house renowned for its high-end leather goods, ready-to-wear collections and accessories. Founded in 1913 by Mario Prada in Milan, the company has built a reputation for craftsmanship and understated elegance. Its product portfolio spans handbags, small leather goods, footwear, eyewear and fragrances, all designed to reflect a blend of traditional techniques and contemporary sensibilities.

The company distributes its products through a network of directly operated boutiques, franchise stores and e-commerce platforms.

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